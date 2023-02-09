Padres Extend Yu Darvish Through 2028!

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish have agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension through the 2028 season. So this is essentially a five-year deal (with a lower AAV) tacked on to the one season that was remaining on his contract. This is a HUGE extension for the Padres that provides more clarity to the future of the rotation!

Are you surprised at the length of the contract? Do you think this is the right move by the Padres? Give your thoughts below!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!