10 Padres Officially on World Baseball Classic Rosters

2023 is a World Baseball Classic year and rosters were revealed today on MLB Network. Maybe Padres fans weren’t as interested in the last WBC in 2017 but that was before we had a ton of stars.

Now San Diego will be seeing a ton of players leaving Peoria in March to go represent their countries. Here they are:

Manny Machado (Dominican Republic)

Nelson Cruz (Dominican Republic)

Juan Soto (Dominican Republic)

Luis Garcia (Dominican Republic)

Yu Darvish (Japan)

Ha-Seong Kim (Korea)

Seth Lugo (Puerto Rico)

Xander Bogaerts (Netherlands)

Nabil Crismatt (Colombia)

Julio Teheran (Colombia)

Nick Martinez had committed to playing for Team USA but he recently pulled out because he wanted to be ready to help the Padres as a starting pitcher at the beginning of the season. With this said, the 32-year-old is in Team USA’s designated pitcher pool, meaning he can replace a pitcher on Team USA before any round begins.

Darvish, who just agreed to an extension with San Diego and will be at the top of the rotation with Shohei Ohtani on Team Japan, tweeted recently he’d be arriving for Japan’s training camp February 17 in Miyazaka.

In the last World Baseball Classic, Team USA took home the title, beating Team Puerto Rico in the Final at Dodger Stadium.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to begin with Pool Play on March 8 in Taiwan (Pool A). Team USA’s first game is March 11 against Great Britain at Chase Field. Mexico, Canada and Colombia are the other three teams in their pool.

Pitchers and catchers playing in the World Baseball Classic will have to report to Spring Training by Monday while position players will have to report by Thursday.