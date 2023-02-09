 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, February 9, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

Who’s the team to beat in the NL West? (CBS Sports)

Padres spring training primer: Infielders (San Diego Union-Tribune)

What to know about Padres Spring Training (MLB.com)

Padres spring training primer: Catchers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Why Boras has compelling Hall case (CBS Sports)

Four pieces of unfinished business (CBS Sports)

Yankees invite, Domínguez, Volpe to spring training (CBS Sports)

Angelos family, owners of O’s, settle legal fight (CBS Sports)

Manager: Ohtani ‘not happy’ about not winning 2022 MVP (CBS Sports)

Cohen questions owners who complain about payroll (CBS Sports)

Report: Mets hire Carlos Beltrán for front office job (CBS Sports)

MLB rumors: Giants, Webb talking contract extension (CBS Sports)

Angels ‘not worried’ about Ohtani’s WBC usage for Japan (CBS Sports)

Report: Dodgers sign veteran Miguel Rojas to extension (CBS Sports)

Las Vegas fully supports potential Athletics relocation (CBS Sports)

Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 in 2023 (CBS Sports)

