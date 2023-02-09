Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West?

San Diego Padres News
Who’s the team to beat in the NL West? (CBS Sports)
Padres spring training primer: Infielders (San Diego Union-Tribune)
What to know about Padres Spring Training (MLB.com)
Padres spring training primer: Catchers (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Why Boras has compelling Hall case (CBS Sports)
Four pieces of unfinished business (CBS Sports)
Yankees invite, Domínguez, Volpe to spring training (CBS Sports)
Angelos family, owners of O’s, settle legal fight (CBS Sports)
Manager: Ohtani ‘not happy’ about not winning 2022 MVP (CBS Sports)
Cohen questions owners who complain about payroll (CBS Sports)
Report: Mets hire Carlos Beltrán for front office job (CBS Sports)
MLB rumors: Giants, Webb talking contract extension (CBS Sports)
Angels ‘not worried’ about Ohtani’s WBC usage for Japan (CBS Sports)
Report: Dodgers sign veteran Miguel Rojas to extension (CBS Sports)
Las Vegas fully supports potential Athletics relocation (CBS Sports)
Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 in 2023 (CBS Sports)
Loading comments...