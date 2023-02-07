Padres Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

The San Diego Padres started selling single game tickets earlier today after stopping season ticket sales this weekend at the conclusion of FanFest. They’re expected to make selling out Petco Park a regularity so I wasn’t surprised to see very few tickets available for their Opening Day matchup on March 30 against the Colorado Rockies.

Very few tickets available for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/kEBlxDrNUh — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 8, 2023

The new schedule should attract more fans to the stadium, as popular American League clubs like the Boston Red Sox come to town in 2023. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will be in San Diego July 3-5 (if they’re healthy).

Wil Myers is back to kick off the month of May with the Los Angeles Dodgers making their return to Petco Park that same week after losing to the Padres in the National League Division Series.

