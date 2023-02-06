Padres FanFest Being Packed Was a Good Thing

If you’re on social media, I’m sure you probably saw fans complaining about how many people were at San Diego Padres FanFest this past Saturday at Petco Park. As someone who was there at 7:30 am and saw how long the lines were to get into the ballpark at 8 am, I certainly understand people being frustrated.

But those long lines and hours of waiting are a good thing because it means the Padres have built one heck of a team. If they didn’t have a great roster, there wouldn’t have been 50,000 people roaming the concourse.

Were there things the Padres could have been better prepared for? Of course—and I’m sure they will improve on those things for next year’s FanFest—but would you rather have no lines and a bad team?

It was just four years ago when Carlos Asuaje, Luis Perdomo and Dinelson Lamet were some of the players featured in the Q&As. This year some of the players in the Q&As were Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

I feel bad for those who weren’t able to get a picture or autograph with their favorite player but the Padres did the best they could to make everyone happy. Let’s hope they’ll make it up to you in October. They certainly have a good chance to do so, which is something many fan bases can’t say about their favorite team.