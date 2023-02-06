Talking Friars Ep. 332: More FanFest Reaction with Padres Fan Joe Dreamz

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with San Diego Padres fan Joe Dreamz to talk more about all that went on at FanFest over the weekend. We went through the positives of the day in addition to what the organization can improve on for next FanFest. Plus, how do we think the roster is shaping up as we head into Spring Training in the next couple weeks?

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!