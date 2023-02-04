Talking Friars Ep. 331: Reacting to 2023 Padres FanFest

Today was a day San Diego Padres fans have been waiting for for a long time. 150,000 tickets were claimed by the Friar Faithful within days of tickets being made available so we knew it was going to be packed. It was great to see Petco Park packed again with all of us so excited for the season to begin. You can find my thoughts on the day and my takeaways from Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s comments to the media in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

