Talking Friars Ep. 349: Reacting to Manny Machado’s Extension Press Conference + Joe Musgrove Out At Least 2 Weeks

Another eventful day at Padres Camp in Peoria. The day started with the unfortunate news that Joe Musgrove will be sidelines for at least two weeks after breaking his toe while working out. Then Manny Machado spoke to the media after officially signing his 11-year extension. Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. debuted in the Cactus League as the DH against the Giants. I react to all of that in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Tatis Returns, Reacting to Manny's Padres Extension Presser + Musgrove Out At Least 2 Weeks



Watch: https://t.co/rHhZLcVB6l

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/ge9LQoY7qT — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 1, 2023

