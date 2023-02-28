 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres 3B Manny Machado signs 11-year extension

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Machado, SD agree to 11-year, $350M extension (sources) (MLB.com)

Sources - Padres, Manny Machado finalizing $350M extension (ESPN.com)

Could a long-term Juan Soto deal be next for the all-in San Diego Padres after Manny Machado extension? (CBS Sports)

Padres notes: Julio Teheran sharp in debut; outfield competition is strong; opening day tickets available (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Judge greeted by roars in Tampa: ‘Never gets old’ (MLB.com)

Vladdy red-hot to start spring: 2 games, 2 HRs (MLB.com)

Get to know Astros prospect J.P. France (MLB.com)

Rays prospect retires Justin Turner, gets his autograph (MLB.com)

Turner hits ground running in Phillies debut (MLB.com)

College OF throws caution to the wind in jaw-dropping HR robbery (MLB.com)

Marlins surprise Alcantara with Cy Young plaque ceremony (MLB.com)

3 innings, 3 plays: Top prospect Walker shows off (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic rosters for every country (MLB.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)

