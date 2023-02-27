Talking Friars Ep. 348: Tatis’ 2023 Debut is Tomorrow + Padres Offense Looking Special Early in Spring Training

It has been a pretty good 48 hours for the San Diego Padres. Manny Machado agreed to a huge extension that will keep him in San Diego for the rest of his career. The Padres offense then scored 18 runs later that day. Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return was officially announced for Tuesday. And finally there’s been some encouraging outings from the Padres pitching staff early on.

I give my thoughts on all of that in this episode of Talking Friars!

Tatis’ 2023 Debut is Tomorrow + Padres Offense Looking Special Early in Spring Training



