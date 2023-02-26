Breaking: Manny Machado signing 11-year extension with the Padres!

Manny Machado is a San Diego Padre for life! The baseball world woke up today to the news that he and the Padres have agreed to a 11-year, $350 million extension.

BREAKING: Star third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Machado helped turn around the franchise. He'll stay as the ascendant Padres seek their first championship. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2023

To get Machado to agree to the extension, San Diego tacked on five years and $170 million on to the six years and $180 million he had remaining on his current deal. There are no opt-outs and Machado gets no-trade protection.

This extension by Peter Seidler is a clear statement that the Padres are committed to being a World Series contender for years to come. Even if Juan Soto departs after 2024, they will still have a core of Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. I’d say that’s pretty good.

In his first four seasons with the Padres, Machado has two top-3 MVP finishes, two All-Star selections and two playoff appearances. The 30-year-old is coming off a 32 home run season.

Now that the extension has happened, Padres fans (and the team) can solely focus on the 2023 season. This is one of the most talented teams on paper in franchise history so let’s enjoy this!

