Padres, 3B Manny Machado agree to massive extension

San Diego Padres fans are going to be waking up to some exciting news Sunday morning.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, one important piece of the San Diego Padres’ future has been solidified.

BREAKING: Star third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Machado helped turn around the franchise. He’ll stay as the ascendant Padres seek their first championship.

Machado, 30, joined the Padres in free agency following the 2018 season by signing a 10-year, $300 million contract, but he had an opt-out clause in the deal following the season, which he would have been willing to take if he didn’t have an extension.

Now, Machado is signed on for at least the next 11 years.

Last season, Machado batted .298 for the Padres while hitting 32 home runs for the team.