Talking Friars Ep. 346: Fernando Tatis Jr. Expected to Play Tuesday, Padres Get First Spring Training Win

The San Diego Padres got their first win of Spring Training on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. There were some positive things to take away from the game, as Jose Azocar and David Dahl both made an impact. Seth Lugo was able to use all of his pitches in two innings of work and Bob Melvin revealed when Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to make his 2023 Cactus League debut!

Fernando Tatis Jr. Expected to Play Tuesday, Padres Get Their First Spring Training Win



Watch: https://t.co/Jj7dRa3w5J

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/ec3Ay7e779 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 26, 2023

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!