Talking Friars Ep. 345: First Padres Spring Training Game Reaction

It was the first game with the new rule changes. How did it look?

By Ben Fadden
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nick Martinez took the ball first for the San Diego Padres today in their Cactus League opener. How did he, Jay Groome and Ryan Weathers look? The pitch clock definitely made a difference, as today’s game was less than 2.5 hours long. Plus, we saw the Friar debuts of Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz. And last but not least, did Manny Machado drop a hint today that he’ll be getting an extension done soon?

