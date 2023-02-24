Talking Friars Ep. 345: First Padres Spring Training Game Reaction

Nick Martinez took the ball first for the San Diego Padres today in their Cactus League opener. How did he, Jay Groome and Ryan Weathers look? The pitch clock definitely made a difference, as today’s game was less than 2.5 hours long. Plus, we saw the Friar debuts of Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz. And last but not least, did Manny Machado drop a hint today that he’ll be getting an extension done soon?

First Padres Spring Training Game Reaction

-The pitch clock is huge

-A 2 hour, 29 minute game

-Postgame comments from players

-Did Manny hint at an extension today?



