Bob Melvin Names Padres Starting Pitchers for This Weekend

The wait is almost over! San Diego Padres baseball resumes tomorrow with the start of their 2023 Cactus League schedule. Nick Martinez, who will be leaving to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball classic during Spring Training, will be taking the ball against the Seattle Mariners, which was announced earlier this week.

We learned today from Bob Melvin that Seth Lugo and Julio Teheran will start Saturday and Sunday’s games, respectively. The Padres play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Lugo, who is trying to make the transition to being a starting pitcher this season, was signed as a free agent after spending the first seven seasons of his major league career with the New York Mets.

“I think it was only 60 something innings for [Lugo] last year which is not a lot for him,” Melvin told reporters this morning. “He’s always wanted to start from what he’s told me and he has the pitch repertoire to do it so he’s excited.”

Teheran is a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves and is hoping to get back to the major leagues for the first time since 2021.