Good Morning San Diego: Padres 3B Manny Machado extension ‘top priority’

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres owner tabs Machado as ‘top priority’ (MLB.com)

Padres notes: More Manny talk; Nick Martinez to start spring opener; Ethan Salas takes in camp (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres chairman Peter Seidler responds to criticism over payroll: ‘We’re here to win a title’ (USA Today)

MLB News

Why these 9 teams can prove projections wrong (MLB.com)

Everything went wrong leading up to Tito’s annual speech (MLB.com)

Stanton in RF, Judge in LF? Yankees say it’s ‘on the table’ (MLB.com)

No pressure: Valdez ready to be Astros’ ace (MLB.com)

Twins agree to deal with free agent Solano (source) (MLB.com)

Conforto working his way back with Giants (MLB.com)

At just 19, Holliday’s camp presence ‘not the norm’ (MLB.com)

Dodgers adjust now that J.D. is ‘the guy’ at DH (MLB.com)

World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (MLB.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

