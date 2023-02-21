Talking Friars Ep. 343: Peter Seidler Reiterates Manny Machado is Padres “Top Priority”

San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler spoke to the media today in Peoria. What were the biggest takeaways from his comments? I discuss in the latest episode of Talking Friars!
Peter Seidler Reiterates Manny Machado is Padres “Top Priority”— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 21, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/tf1xtXHhI2
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/l9TzkbkhW9
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!
Loading comments...