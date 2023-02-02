Talking Friars Ep. 330: A.J. Preller Gives Manny Machado & Juan Soto Contract Discussion Timetable

One of the biggest questions heading into Spring Training in a couple weeks around the San Diego Padres is whether or not they’ll be able to make progress with Manny Machado and/or Juan Soto on contract extensions. A.J. Preller discussed the latest on that with Buster Olney on “Baseball Tonight” earlier today, saying that discussions will begin here in the next couple weeks/months. What are the chances of an extension getting done? Plus, what are fans looking forward to most on Saturday at FanFest?

A.J. Preller Gives Manny Machado & Juan Soto Contract Discussion Timetable



