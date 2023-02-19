Report: Manny Machado Asking For $400 Million From Padres

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are $145 million apart in extension talks. He is reporting that the Padres offer was five more years worth $105 million on top of his current five year, $150 million contract after 2023 ($255 million in total). Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune reported this yesterday.

Nightengale says Machado is “countering with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024”.

$400 million might seem like too much money for someone who will be in his age 31 season in 2024 but Machado knows that the Padres were willing to offer $400 million to Aaron Judge this offseason. Judge, who ended up getting $360 million from the New York Yankees, is entering his age 31 season.

Machado has played in over 120 games in every full season since 2016 while Judge has three seasons with 120+ games since his major league career began in 2016. Machado’s WAR in that time frame is 34.9 and Judge’s is 37.

Update: MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes is saying the $400 million counter from Machado’s camp “is incorrect”

