Report: Manny Machado’s Padres Extension Deadline Has Passed

According to the San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee, Manny Machado’s extension discussion deadline with the San Diego Padres has passed. Acee spoke with Machado briefly on Saturday morning and confirmed that the deadline he and his agent set for the Padres was February 16.

The Padres, according to Acee, made one offer two days before the deadline. It was to add on five years at $21 million average annual value (AAV) to his current five year, $150 million current contract. So essentially the contract offer was ten years, $255 million beginning in 2024.

That clearly wasn’t ever going to be good enough for Machado, who told the media Friday he will be opting out after the season, adding that there’s “a lot of money out there” and the Padres “know where we stand”.

Who knows if this is an actual deadline but it’s clear the Padres need to up their offer if they want to keep Machado in the brown and gold beyond this year.