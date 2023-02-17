Good Morning San Diego: Padres sign Cole Hamels to minor league deal

San Diego Padres News
Report: Padres sign San Diego native Cole Hamels to minor league contract (10 News)
Padres News: PECOTA Projections Have Dodgers in Front of Friars in NL West (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
5 breakout pitching candidates (MLB.com)
‘Beefed up’ Betts ‘a lot stronger’ heading into ‘23 (MLB.com)
Here’s the most interesting guy at each camp (MLB.com)
‘El Reptil’ grateful for extension, Astros teammates (MLB.com)
deGrom ‘very aggravated,’ but downplays left side issue (MLB.com)
2000s kid Painter brings teen spirit to Phillies (MLB.com)
Ohtani on future: ‘I haven’t really thought too far ahead’ (MLB.com)
Flashing ghost forkball, Senga pushing hard in mound transition (MLB.com)
MLB Network special breaks down 2023 rule changes (MLB.com)
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (MLB.com)
The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)
Loading comments...