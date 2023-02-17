Talking Friars Ep. 340: Manny Machado Will Opt Out After 2023 Padres Season

Manny Machado spoke to reporters this morning in Peoria and confirmed that he will be opting out of his contract at the end of the 2023 season. He’s declining to comment on if negotiations are ongoing with the organization so how should fans feel right now? Plus, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale this week that the San Diego Padres are assured to lose money this season despite being expected to bring in more revenue than they have in any season in franchise history. Why would they lose money and should we believe Manfred?

Manny Machado Opting Out After 2023 Padres Season

-Let's relax a little bit

-Fans give their thoughts on how much an extension will cost

-Corbin Burnes isn't happy

-Ohtani doesn't say if he's open to an extension



