 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 340: Manny Machado Will Opt Out After 2023 Padres Season

Plus, Rob Manfred says the Padres will lose money but should we believe him?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres Fan Fest Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Manny Machado spoke to reporters this morning in Peoria and confirmed that he will be opting out of his contract at the end of the 2023 season. He’s declining to comment on if negotiations are ongoing with the organization so how should fans feel right now? Plus, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale this week that the San Diego Padres are assured to lose money this season despite being expected to bring in more revenue than they have in any season in franchise history. Why would they lose money and should we believe Manfred?

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...