 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Padres Signing Cole Hamels to Minor League Deal

Hamels could add even more depth to the Padres pitching staff

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

According to Robert Murray, the San Diego Padres are adding Cole Hamels on a minor league deal.

Hamels hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020 when he was with the Atlanta Braves. The 39-year-old signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 but then was put on the 60-day IL to end his season that August after throwing an inning in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium.

More to come...

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...