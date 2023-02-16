Report: Padres Signing Cole Hamels to Minor League Deal

According to Robert Murray, the San Diego Padres are adding Cole Hamels on a minor league deal.

Free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 16, 2023

Hamels hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020 when he was with the Atlanta Braves. The 39-year-old signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 but then was put on the 60-day IL to end his season that August after throwing an inning in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium.

