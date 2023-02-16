 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres TV in jeopardy for 2023?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, February 16, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Major League Baseball prepared to take over Padres broadcasts if Bally Sports’ parent company fails to pay (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

‘Nasty’ Rays rotation could be best in MLB (MLB.com)

Injuries: deGrom on hold, Montas surgery, Strasburg setback (MLB.com)

Yanks’ shortstop battle brewing and other storylines as camp opens (MLB.com)

Farewell to this Astro’s unique delivery (MLB.com)

Here’s the most interesting guy at each camp (MLB.com)

Trout’s goals? Make playoffs, convince Ohtani to stay (MLB.com)

5 breakout pitcher candidates to watch in 2023 (MLB.com)

Swanson expects to win with Cubs: ‘That’s why I came’ (MLB.com)

Despite trade request, Reynolds still open to long-term deal (MLB.com)

World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (MLB.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)

