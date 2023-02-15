Talking Friars Ep. 338: The Most Intriguing Questions Heading Into Padres Spring Training

Usually San Diego Padres fans are used to seeing players battle it out during Spring Training for starting spots but this team is so good that there aren’t any starting spots up for grabs (other than right field for the first 20 games because Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended to start the year). Some then wouldn’t think there are interesting questions to be answered in camp but that’s not the case.

Is Luis Campusano going to make progress towards earning the starting catcher job? How will Tatis look during his first MLB action since 2021? Is Matt Carpenter going to get outfield playing time? Which depth starting pitchers will stand out from the rest? These are just some of the questions that will be answered during Spring Training.

The Most Intriguing Questions Heading Into Padres Spring Training



