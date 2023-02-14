Good Morning San Diego: What can Padres expect for Spring Training?

San Diego Padres News
3 start-of-camp expectations for the Padres (MLB.com)
Padres notes: Drew Pomeranz update; club looking for starters, talking with Manny Machado ‘all the time’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Darvish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus (FOX Sports)
Padres News: Star-Studded Roster ‘Neat to See’ for Bob Melvin (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Each team’s top Spring Training storyline (MLB.com)
Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97 (MLB.com)
Cortes (hamstring) a no-go for Classic, hopeful for start of season (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Astros pick up southpaw Gage (MLB.com)
Forget ‘shirt off his back’ — Bryce gives fan shoe off his foot (MLB.com)
Wainwright, Contreras battery begins its first chapter (MLB.com)
These 10 teams won the offseason (MLB.com)
Grissom putting in work to take over shortstop in Atlanta (MLB.com)
Dodgers adding former All-Star right-hander (MLB.com)
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (MLB.com)
The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)
Loading comments...