Padres Reliever Drew Pomeranz Expected to be Ready for Opening Day

The San Diego Padres had a strong bullpen last year but it could be even stronger if Drew Pomeranz can stay healthy in 2023. Manager Bob Melvin gave an update earlier today on the 34-year-old heading into Spring Training.

“I wouldn’t say he’s on a program where he’s completely a go like everybody else,” Melvin told the media. “That could happen at some point in time early in camp but there’s still probably some restrictions on him but once we get to games hopefully he’s in a place where, you know, he’s just trying to get ready for a season.”

Fans probably shouldn’t be expecting Pomeranz to be healthy all season long. He has yet to appear in more than 40 games since the 2019 season when he posted a 4.85 ERA in 104 innings.

Pomeranz, who will be making a base salary of $8 million in 2023, obviously didn’t pitch in 2022 after he underwent flexor tendon surgery in August of 2021 but he pitched to a sub 2.00 ERA in his last two seasons (44.1 innings). If Pomeranz can’t stay healthy it will be disappointing but Melvin will still have Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, Luis Garcia, Steven Wilson, Adrian Morejon and Tim Hill available in his ‘pen.