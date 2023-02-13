San Diego Padres pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic are reporting to Spring Training today so the offseason is unofficially over. Plenty of things could happen between now and Opening Day but I’m going to try to predict the 26-man roster for the first time this year. Feel free to do your own!
Catchers
Austin Nola, Luis Campusano
Infielders
Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Dixon
Outfielders
Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Adam Engel, David Dahl
Designated Hitters
Matt Carpenter, Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitchers
Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez, Seth Lugo
Relief Pitchers
Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, Luis Garcia, Drew Pomeranz, Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Adrian Morejon, Jose Lopez
To hear my thoughts on why I picked certain players, you can watch or listen to the latest episode of Talking Friars!
Padres Opening Day Roster Projection #1— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 13, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/Gt0xoErvtd
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/6haKbkWFtj
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!
Loading comments...