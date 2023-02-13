Padres Opening Day Roster Projection #1

San Diego Padres pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic are reporting to Spring Training today so the offseason is unofficially over. Plenty of things could happen between now and Opening Day but I’m going to try to predict the 26-man roster for the first time this year. Feel free to do your own!

Catchers

Austin Nola, Luis Campusano

Infielders

Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Dixon

Outfielders

Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Adam Engel, David Dahl

Designated Hitters

Matt Carpenter, Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitchers

Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez, Seth Lugo

Relief Pitchers

Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, Luis Garcia, Drew Pomeranz, Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Adrian Morejon, Jose Lopez

To hear my thoughts on why I picked certain players, you can watch or listen to the latest episode of Talking Friars!

