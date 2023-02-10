Padres Make the Yu Darvish Extension Official

Yu Darvish was extended by the San Diego Padres yesterday and had his press conference today with President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller at Petco Park. Coming away from the presser it was clear that this extension got done because Darvish wanted to be here and the Padres wanted him here. The organization also continues to value certain things

I say that because this seems to be the same thought process in a potential extension with Manny Machado. Preller told the media Machado has “expressed an interest in being here” and San Diego in turn has “expressed an interest in him being here”. That should lead to an extension, right? We can only hope.

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on all that went on today. Do you think a Machado extension will occur? Give your thoughts in the comments!

Manny Has Interest in Padres Extension + Reacting to the Yu Darvish Press Conference



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/l325nIZAIo pic.twitter.com/J3yDOaDwG3 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 11, 2023

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!