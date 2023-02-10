 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Yu Darvish inks big Padres extension; Manny Machado next?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 10, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Yu Darvish, Padres agree to 6-year, $108 million contract extension: Source (The Athletic)

Padres Sign Yu Darvish To Extension (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres: Yu Darvish Has Been Extended, is Manny Machado Next? (Sports Illustrated)

Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through ‘28 (MLB.com)

