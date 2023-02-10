Good Morning San Diego: Yu Darvish inks big Padres extension; Manny Machado next?

San Diego Padres News
Yu Darvish, Padres agree to 6-year, $108 million contract extension: Source (The Athletic)
Padres Sign Yu Darvish To Extension (MLB Trade Rumors)
Padres: Yu Darvish Has Been Extended, is Manny Machado Next? (Sports Illustrated)
Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through ‘28 (MLB.com)
MLB News
Here are the top prospects at the World Baseball Classic (MLB.com)
Mets stars take the spotlight in Super Bowl ad (MLB.com)
GM says Astros working on extensions with Bregman, Altuve, others (MLB.com)
The nastiest pitch on every team in 2023 (MLB.com)
Yanks hope to find answers at SS, LF in camp (MLB.com)
Predicting the NL champs’ Opening Day roster (MLB.com)
Braves’ 3 biggest question marks entering camp (MLB.com)
Love of bowling inspires Mookie, wife Brianna to give back to LA (MLB.com)
Full list of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects (MLB.com)
MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list stacked with stars of tomorrow (MLB.com)
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position (MLB.com)
These clubs have the most Top 100 prospects (MLB.com)
These are the top tools on our Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)
Loading comments...