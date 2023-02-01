Talking Friars Ep. 329: Answering The Athletic’s Padres Fan Survey

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin has published his annual San Diego Padres fan survey where he asks fans their thoughts on the franchise. How confident are you in A.J. Preller? How would you rate the performance of Bob Melvin? What is your confidence level in Fernando Tatis Jr. making a successful return in 2023? Will the Padres keep Manny Machado beyond this season? How concerned are you in the lack of starting pitching? Will the Padres make it to the World Series in the next two seasons? All of these questions and more are answered on this episode of Talking Friars!

Feel free to give your answers in the comments!

