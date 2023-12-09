Padres sad year continues with Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers

2023 has been a tough year for San Diego Padres fans. The following has happened:

Nate Colbert passes away

Padres lose Diamond Sports TV deal in the middle of a $1.2 billion contract

Padres miss the postseason after going 82-80, finish third place in the NL West

Bob Melvin leaves to become manager of the San Francisco Giants

Chairman Peter Seidler passes away

Juan Soto traded to the New York Yankees to create payroll flexibility

Shohei Ohtani agrees to 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Did we ever think the Padres had a chance at Ohtani this offseason? Of course not. But the worst thing that could’ve happened was what just happened. The greatest talent we’ve ever seen will be wearing Dodger blue for the next decade.

The Padres haven’t been able to win the division since 2006. Yes, this is recency bias but after what has happened over the last week, it doesn’t seem like a division title is in their near future.

With this said, there’s still a lot of talent on this team. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth shouldn’t be as bad as they were last season. Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Campusano, Robert Suarez, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are still on the roster. It’s not the end of the world. There are plenty of fan bases that would love to be in our shoes.

It’s certainly been disappointing though. For all of the great expectations heading into 2023, almost nothing went the way we wanted it to go.

Since they won’t be the favorites next year, perhaps things will go our way. Sometimes that’s just how baseball works.