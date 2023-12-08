Who is Jung-hoo Lee?

The San Diego Padres are looking to add a couple outfielders now that Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have been traded and Jung-hoo Lee is one of their targets, according to Jon Heyman and Dennis Lin.

The Padres opened up $30+ million from the Soto trade so adding Lee is definitely doable. According to FanGraphs, San Diego’s payroll sits at around $156 million.

What should Padres fans know about him?