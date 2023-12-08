Who is Jung-hoo Lee?

The San Diego Padres are looking to add a couple outfielders now that Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have been traded and Jung-hoo Lee is one of their targets, according to Jon Heyman and Dennis Lin.
The Padres opened up $30+ million from the Soto trade so adding Lee is definitely doable. According to FanGraphs, San Diego’s payroll sits at around $156 million.
What should Padres fans know about him?
- 25 years old, 6’1’’ 172 lbs
- Bats left, throws right
- Position: Mainly CF but can play LF and RF
- Agent: Scott Boras
- Teammates with Ha-Seong Kim for South Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic
- Seven seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) with Nexen and Kiwoom Heroes. Debuted at 18 years old
- Required season-ending ankle surgery in July
- KBO stats in 884 games: .340 AVG, .407 OBP, .491 SLG, .898 OPS, 65 HR, 515 RBI
- More walks than strikeouts in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- 2017 KBO Rookie of the Year, 2022 KBO Most Valuable Player
- Five-time KBO Gold Glove winner in five consecutive seasons from 2018-2022. First to win five consecutive since 2000
- Contract predictions: Five years $50 million (MLBTR), Four years $56 million (The Athletic’s Tim Britton)
- Deadline to reach agreement: 5 p.m. ET on January 3
Loading comments...