Good Morning San Diego: Padres ‘close’ to Juan Soto trade with Yankees

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, December 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Reportedly Holding Up Juan Soto Trade With Yankees, Reviewing Medicals (Sports Illustrated)

Yankees, Padres deal to send Juan Soto to the Bronx ‘very close’: report (New York Daily News)

Padres close to finalizing trade that will send Juan Soto to Yankees (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB Fans Growing Impatient As Juan Soto Yankees-Padres Reported Trade Talks Drag on (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

2023 Rule 5 Draft: Complete results, analysis (MLB.com)

Yankees land Verdugo in 4-player trade with Red Sox (MLB.com)

Where do Phillies stand on possible Harper extension? (MLB.com)

New skipper Espada looks ahead to 2024 (MLB.com)

Cubs eyeing multiple high-profile pitchers (reports) (MLB.com)

Kimbrel signed to fill O’s void at closer (MLB.com)

Yamamoto meets with Mets; Yanks up next (sources) (MLB.com)

Pirates add to rotation by landing Gonzales from Braves (MLB.com)

Could Dodgers include Lux in trade for Brewers’ Burnes? (MLB.com)

Full 2024 Draft order set (MLB.com)

Guardians among the luckiest Draft lottery teams in sports history (MLB.com)

Nats win Draft Lottery, but they’ll pick 10th ... here’s why (MLB.com)

Draft experts make the first 10 picks of 2024 (MLB.com)

Competitive Balance rounds set for 2024 Draft (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

