Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Juan Soto trade rumors heat up

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Rosenthal: Why the Yankees and Padres both need a Juan Soto trade to happen (The Athletic)

Giants’ best no-Ohtani option? Paying Padres’ steep price for Juan Soto (San Francisco Chronicle)

Padres GM AJ Preller Addresses Latest Juan Soto Trade Rumors (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Winter Meetings roundup: Ohtani-Angels reunion? Trade talks heating up? (MLB.com)

Are Yanks leading the race for Yamamoto? They think so (report) (MLB.com)

Cubs among teams in talks for Rays’ Glasnow (report) (MLB.com)

Astros GM: ‘We’re not moving Bregman’ (MLB.com)

LIVE: MLB Tonight from Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Shohei sighted? Speculation soars around Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Trout ‘100 percent’ not getting traded (MLB.com)

Could Bellinger find a home in the Pacific Northwest? (MLB.com)

1 Winter Meetings goal for each team (MLB.com)

Biggest free-agent deals in Winter Meetings history (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Each team’s biggest Winter Meetings move (MLB.com)

Draft Lottery, Rule 5 and more to watch at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

