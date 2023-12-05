Good Morning San Diego: Padres playing key role in Winter Meetings

San Diego Padres News
Surprise suitor emerging for Soto, Arozarena? (MLB.com)
Soto more likely for Yanks than Bellinger? (MLB.com)
Winter Meetings preview: Ohtani, trades, Hader & more (MLB.com)
Padres biggest storylines for 2023 Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Padres Rumors: Insider Lists 5 Teams as Potential Landing Spots for Juan Soto (Sports Illustrated)
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Talks ‘Bound to Heat Back Up’ This Week (Bleacher Report)
MLB News
Braves-Mariners trade: 5-player swap includes former top prospect Kelenic (MLB.com)
This team is gaining momentum in Yamamoto market (MLB.com)
NL powerhouse reportedly joins Ohtani sweepstakes (MLB.com)
Thomson’s contract as Phils manager extended through ‘25 (MLB.com)
Here are a few teams to watch for Bellinger (MLB.com)
Leyland, postseason manager extraordinaire, elected to Hall (MLB.com)
5 reasons the Winter Meetings will sizzle (MLB.com)
1 Winter Meetings goal for each team (MLB.com)
Draft Lottery, Rule 5 and more to watch at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
