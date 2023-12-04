 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres interested in Martin Maldonado

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, December 4, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Championship Series - Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros - Game Seven Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Angels, Padres, Marlins, White Sox Have Shown Interest In Martin Maldonado (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Braves get Kelenic, Gonzales, White for 2 RHPs (MLB.com)

Answering 6 questions looming over Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Ohtani has received multiple bids north of $500 million (report) (MLB.com)

Astros’ new execs prep for Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Yamamoto sweepstakes heating up; does this club have an edge? (MLB.com)

Best- and worst-case scenarios for Ohtani (the hitter) (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

