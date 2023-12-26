Erik Greupner’s comments about Padres lack of spending isn’t making Padres fans happy

We haven’t actually heard from San Diego Padres interim control person Eric Kutsenda but CEO Erik Greupner spoke to Bryce Miller today and some fans weren’t too happy with his comments.

Erik Greupner on the Padres lack of spending this offseason



(via @Bryce_A_Miller)https://t.co/lxHl7vUzME pic.twitter.com/NfXsBeq9z8 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 26, 2023

So we’re going with Yeah we’re less talented than a year ago, but better than 4 year ago is not a great argument to get people excited. https://t.co/5pqOLrmZZo — Sergio M Quintero (@SergioMQuintero) December 27, 2023

if i fell asleep 3 years ago and woke up i’d wonder why my team missed the playoffs 2 of the last 3 seasons with season tickets still increasing. https://t.co/fN8x27a8dt — Duder (@daderbaker) December 27, 2023

Oh we are so back to the old padres https://t.co/zwwOynSdlR — Kevin Crotty (@the_crotty) December 26, 2023

@erikgreupner conveniently left out the difference in ticket prices from 3 years ago. — Brian (@Brian_in_Chula) December 27, 2023

Does Greupner make some solid points about how the Padres are in a better situation than they were years ago when there was no Manny Machado on the team? Of course. But to sort of just look past the last three years—which included an epic collapse and the most disappointing season in franchise history—and compare the current payroll to years like 2017 wasn’t the right approach.

Fans are seeing their season ticket prices continue to increase while the payroll is going down so it’s understandable to see them get irritated when the CEO is essentially saying ‘hey, it could be worse’.

Just one person’s opinion but saying ‘We feel like we have a great core group of players and we’ll be prepared to spend when we think it makes sense’ would’ve probably been better.