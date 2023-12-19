Update: Padres signing reliever Yuki Matsui to four-year deal

According to Yahoo Japan, the Padres are signing left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui, who recently was visiting San Diego. $5.25 million per year isn’t bad for a guy who could be one of Mike Shildt’s high leverage relievers this coming season.

LHP Yuki Matsui has agreed in principle on a 4 year, $21 million deal with the San Diego Padres.



A move like this fits into San Diego’s plans, as it doesn’t seem like A.J. Preller will be spending more than $10 million on multiple players via free agency.

This obviously isn’t Shohei Ohtani but this could be another impactful Japanese player heading to the United States to be in Major League Baseball. Despite being 5’8’’, the 28-year-old posted a 1.57 ERA in 2023 and became the youngest in NPB history to reach 200 saves.

Matsui will join Robert Suarez, Enyel De Los Santos, Tom Cosgrove, Steven Wilson, Stephen Kolek (Rule 5), Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez in the bullpen for 2024. This is the type of move Preller and co. are known for making in the past.

It always seems like the Padres find a way to construct a solid back end of the bullpen regardless of if a Josh Hader type arm is exiting via free agency or not. For example, just a couple years back Suarez came over on a one year deal with a player option and he ended up being huge for San Diego in 2022.

Here’s what others have had to say about Matsui:

Yuki Matsui



28 years old

2023: 57.1 IP, 1.53 ERA, 26.6 K-BB%

92-94 mph 4S but with good ride

87 mph forkball

86 mph SL



Only 5’8”

Slow worker needs to adjust to pitch clock



Some risk but his track record in NPB is amazing. Can play matchups for late innings with Suarez. pic.twitter.com/utQd5Ymvvd — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) December 19, 2023