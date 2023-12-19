 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Braves release Matt Carpenter after Padres trade

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

These past Padres pitchers could have won All-MLB honors (MLB.com)

MLB Rumors: Matt Carpenter Released by Braves After Ray Kerr Trade with Padres (Bleacher Report)

MLB News

Yamamoto suitors expected to begin proposing contract terms (report) (MLB.com)

Glasnow now ‘somewhere I’ve wanted to be my entire life’ (MLB.com)

Orioles finalize 30-year deal to remain at Camden Yards (MLB.com)

Here’s the latest buzz on top starting pitcher trade candidates (MLB.com)

Over 100 players earn bonuses as part of pre-arbitration pool (MLB.com)

Are Bellinger sweepstakes down to 2 teams? (MLB.com)

In final year on ballot, Sheffield gives his Hall of Fame case (MLB.com)

The Yamamoto bidding is set to intensify. When will he make his decision? (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent still available, sorted by position (MLB.com)

Most stunning offseason trades in history (MLB.com)

Free-agent signings that shook up MLB (MLB.com)

