Good Morning San Diego: Padres still looking for next big free agency move

San Diego Padres News
Padres lose target Jung Hoo Lee to Giants, pitcher Seth Lugo to Royals; Juan Soto talks Yankees extension (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres whiff on Lee as outfield situation turns dire (East Village Times)
NL West Notes: Lee, Padres, Soto, Giants, Rockies (MLB Trade Rumors)
As Padres brace for more Shohei Ohtani matchups, where do they stand with (The Athletic)
MLB News
Dodgers in talks to acquire Glasnow, Margot from Rays (source) (MLB.com)
Ohtani trying to woo Yamamoto to Dodgers (report) (MLB.com)
The best fits for 10 teams that are hungry for pitching (MLB.com)
Spring Breakout! 30-team prospect showcase to debut in March (MLB.com)
How do you build the $700 million man? (MLB.com)
Is a Belli reunion with Cubs becoming more likely? (MLB.com)
Everything to know about new Giants star, including his great nickname (MLB.com)
The most interesting bidding war of the offseason isn’t for Ohtani (MLB.com)
Giants land KBO star Jung Hoo Lee on 6-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
$700M stunner: Ohtani to Dodgers on biggest deal in sports history (MLB.com)
Explaining the unprecedented deferrals in Ohtani’s Dodgers deal (MLB.com)
Ohtani is locked in — what’s next for the Dodgers? (MLB.com)
9 amazing facts about Ohtani’s deal with the Dodgers (MLB.com)
Loading comments...