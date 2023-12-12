Good Morning San Diego: Padres earn grade in Yankees’ Juan Soto trade

San Diego Padres News
Trade grades: Yankees earn ‘A’ in Juan Soto deal (CBS Sports)
How does Dodgers’ Ohtani addition change the NL West landscape? (CBS Sports)
MLB News
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers not quite No. 1 (CBS Sports)
$300M before throwing first MLB pitch? (CBS Sports)
Winners, losers of Ohtani’s $700M deal (CBS Sports)
Offseason reset: Free agency, trades, more (CBS Sports)
Rumors: Royals, Stroman, Giolito, Naylor, more (CBS Sports)
Report: Dodgers, Yankees make trade after Ohtani deal (CBS Sports)
Ohtani’s contract: What we know about $700M deal (CBS Sports)
How Ohtani boosts Dodgers’ World Series odds (CBS Sports)
Report: NPB ace Sasaki requests MLB posting (CBS Sports)
Key dates for Ohtani’s first season with Dodgers (CBS Sports)
Free agent tracker: Dodgers get their guy (CBS Sports)
How NBA’s new tournament could give MLB a blueprint (CBS Sports)
What’s next for Dodgers after signing Shohei Ohtani? (CBS Sports)
How Shohei Ohtani fits in Dodgers’ 2024 lineup, 2025 rotation (CBS Sports)
Top prospects will compete for 2024 Opening Day roster spots (CBS Sports)
How Shohei Ohtani could be a better hitter in 2024 (CBS Sports)
Loading comments...