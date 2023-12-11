ESPN broadcasting Padres vs. Dodgers Seoul Series to open 2024 season

ESPN announced today they will televise the San Diego Padres first two games of the season, which take place in South Korea on March 20 and 21 against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both games will start at 3 a.m. PT.

The ESPN telecasts will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets so that might mean that we get Don Orsillo and Mark Grant on the call since it’s the beginning of the season.

These two games--especially the first one—should get a ton of promotion from Major League Baseball since this will the Dodgers debut of the best player in the world. On the San Diego side of things, it will be a nice homecoming for Ha-Seong Kim, who played for South Korea in the World Baseball Classic and in the KBO before coming over to the United States in 2021.

Who knows if Jung-hoo Lee will be joining him...

When the Padres come home there will be a Peter Seidler Celebration of Life at Petco Park that weekend and then two games against the Seattle Mariners on the 25th and 26th before the home opener against Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants on March 28.