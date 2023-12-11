 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres must make moves after Juan Soto trade

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, December 11, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: SEP 29 Padres at White Sox Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Why Hader’s market could heat up quickly (MLB.com)

How Ohtani’s monster deal impacts Snell (MLB.com)

What’s next for Padres after Juan Soto trade? (MLB.com)

Padres, Giants Showing Interest In Harrison Bader (MLB Trade Rumors)

Former Padres Pitcher Signs with NL West Rival Dodgers (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

$700M stunner: Ohtani to Dodgers on biggest deal in sports history (MLB.com)

These 5 teams are on the spot after Ohtani deal (MLB.com)

Ohtani signing captivates sports world on social media (MLB.com)

Spots for relievers on Astros’ roster up for grabs (MLB.com)

Inside the details of Ohtani’s record-shattering contract (MLB.com)

KC finalizing 1-year deal with reliever Smith (source) (MLB.com)

Yamamoto, Glasnow or Cease? Who’s next for the Dodgers? (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Hedges returns to Cleveland on one-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Yamamoto market set to heat up big time (MLB.com)

Focus turns to Bellinger with Ohtani off the board (MLB.com)

Are Rangers set to move on without Montgomery? (MLB.com)

