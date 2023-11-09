Padres interview Phil Nevin for manager vacancy

Dennis Lin and Kevin Acee have reported that the San Diego Padres interviewed Phil Nevin on Wednesday. Talks are scheduled to continue today.

The Padres formally interviewed Phil Nevin for their managerial opening Wednesday, sources tell me and @Britt_Ghiroli. A.J. Preller said yesterday that an official decision could come by early next week. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 9, 2023

Acee reported earlier this week that the Padres had essentially pressed pause on their manager search due to the GM meetings going on the past few days in Arizona but it appears that wasn’t totally the case.

The interview on Wednesday reportedly “went well and that Nevin is scheduled to meet with others in the organization Thursday.” Nevin didn’t meet yesterday with Padres CEO Erik Greupner and Special Advisor Eric Kutsenda like others have but who knows if that is going to happen today.

Nevin, who played 6+ seasons for the Padres, managed the Los Angeles Angels through the end of the 2023 season after Joe Maddon was fired in June of 2022. The 52-year-old didn’t have his contract renewed after this past season, finishing with a 119-149 record.

Nevin has been mentioned as a possible candidate but it wasn’t confirmed yet if he was ever going to talk with the Padres. If San Diego wants managing experience, big league playing experience, passion and energy, I’d say he checks those boxes.

The favorites continue to be Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty but perhaps this interview ends up leading to a coaching job for Nevin under whoever gets hired. Nevin had years of coaching experience with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees before heading to Anaheim.

Benji Gil, who was a coach alongside Nevin with the Angels, is still also getting consideration and it isn’t yet known if David Ross will be having a formal interview with AJ Preller after shockingly being replaced this week by Craig Counsell in Chicago.

Preller said the following yesterday about when a manager could be named: