Good Morning San Diego: Padres manager search down to 3

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ list of finalists for vacant manager’s job down to three (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres choosing between 3 finalists for manager (source) (MLB.com)

MLB News

Why Cubs’ Counsell was coveted free agent (CBS Sports)

Ranking FA landing spots for Ohtani (CBS Sports)

Is it time for a new MLB trophy? (CBS Sports)

Top 50 free agents: Who’s behind Ohtani? (CBS Sports)

Cubs hire Craig Counsell in stunning managerial move (CBS Sports)

Mets hire Yankees bench coach Mendoza as manager (CBS Sports)

Qualifying offer: 7 receive QO, plus notable omissions (CBS Sports)

Guards name former catcher Vogt as new skipper (CBS Sports)

2023 Gold Glove winners: Volpe, Tatis, García, more (CBS Sports)

Marlins hire Rays GM Bendix to replace Kim Ng (CBS Sports)

Report: D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo (CBS Sports)

Brewers players ‘shocked’ by Counsell going to Cubs (CBS Sports)

Why Cubs’ hiring of Counsell was so stunning (CBS Sports)

