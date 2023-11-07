 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Michael Wacha opts out, becomes free agent

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Michael Wacha Opts Out; Padres Give Qualifying Offers to Blake Snell, Josh Hader (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres choosing between 3 finalists for manager (source) (MLB.com)

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim win 1st career Gold Glove Awards with San Diego Padres (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Cubs hire Counsell as new manager (MLB.com)

Angels extend qualifying offer to Ohtani (MLB.com)

7 stars receive qualifying offer (MLB.com)

D-backs extend Lovullo through 2026 after epic run (source) (MLB.com)

Ichiro breaks math class window with 426-ft. homer (MLB.com)

Breaking down the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners (MLB.com)

‘50/50’ chance Alonso or Soto get traded this winter (MLB.com)

Mets to hire Mendoza from Yankees as next manager (source) (MLB.com)

Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Here are the 2023-24 free agents for every team (MLB.com)

2023-24 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)

