Good Morning San Diego: Padres name Mike Daly as AAA manager

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 6, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres planning to name assistant farm director Mike Daly as Triple-A manager (The Athletic)

MLB News

Where’s Ohtani headed? Our guess is 1 of these 8 teams (MLB.com)

Yamamoto officially coming to MLB; now where will he sign? (MLB.com)

Could the Cubs make a trade for Alonso or Soto? (MLB.com)

Biggest needs for the 11 playoff teams that fell short in ‘23 (MLB.com)

‘I’ll always be a Cincinnati Red’: Votto thanks fans in video (MLB.com)

Marlins lure Bendix from Rays to run baseball ops (source) (MLB.com)

Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)

Volpe becomes 1st Yankees rookie to win Gold Glove (MLB.com)

Tigers acquire outfielder Canha in trade with Brewers (MLB.com)

Here are the top qualifying offer candidates (MLB.com)

How will these option decisions play out? (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Here are the 2023-24 free agents for every team (MLB.com)

