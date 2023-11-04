Nick Martinez likely heading to free agency after Padres decline club option

Nick Martinez has been one of the San Diego Padres most valuable arms so he’ll be missed if he ends up going to free agency and signing elsewhere. Him going to free agency seems likely at the moment, as Kevin Acee reported this afternoon that he and the Padres have declined their options.

The Padres had a $16 million club option for each of the next two seasons and Martinez could have taken his $8 million player options for 2024 and 2025.

It appears Nick Martinez is headed to free agency



(via @sdutKevinAcee)https://t.co/l8Wdu5wsiW pic.twitter.com/IlCxkpbdfa — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 4, 2023

Dennis Lin tweeted earlier in the day that Martinez is now represented by Scott Boras, which makes this news unsurprising.

Nick Martinez has changed agents and is now represented by Scott Boras, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me. The Padres have a two-year, $32 million club option on Martinez. If that option isn’t exercised, Martinez is expected to decline a player option and go to free agency. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 4, 2023

Martinez could end up signing a new deal with San Diego before free agency begins after this weekend but him hiring Boras makes that seem unlikelier than this time last year when he ended up returning coming off an NLCS appearance.

Martinez made nine starts last season, posting a 2.32 ERA, but the majority of his work came as a reliever (4.12 ERA in 54 games).

The only club option decision left for the Padres is Michael Wacha’s. He also has a $16 million club option for each of the next two seasons. If San Diego declines those, then he will also decline his $6.5 million player option and head to free agency.