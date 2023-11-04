 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Martinez likely heading to free agency after Padres decline club option

Martinez could get a deal done with San Diego before free agency but he now has Scott Boras as his agent

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Nick Martinez has been one of the San Diego Padres most valuable arms so he’ll be missed if he ends up going to free agency and signing elsewhere. Him going to free agency seems likely at the moment, as Kevin Acee reported this afternoon that he and the Padres have declined their options.

The Padres had a $16 million club option for each of the next two seasons and Martinez could have taken his $8 million player options for 2024 and 2025.

Dennis Lin tweeted earlier in the day that Martinez is now represented by Scott Boras, which makes this news unsurprising.

Martinez could end up signing a new deal with San Diego before free agency begins after this weekend but him hiring Boras makes that seem unlikelier than this time last year when he ended up returning coming off an NLCS appearance.

Martinez made nine starts last season, posting a 2.32 ERA, but the majority of his work came as a reliever (4.12 ERA in 54 games).

The only club option decision left for the Padres is Michael Wacha’s. He also has a $16 million club option for each of the next two seasons. If San Diego declines those, then he will also decline his $6.5 million player option and head to free agency.

