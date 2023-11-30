 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Juan Soto to Yankees trade talks intensify

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 22, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Why Soto could be traded — and which team is best fit for him (MLB.com)

Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Have Started ‘Exchanging Names’ in Talks (Bleacher Report)

Yankees, Padres talk Juan Soto as Cody Bellinger stays on New York’s radar (The Athletic)

Snell ‘badly’ wants to pitch for this team (report) (MLB.com)

MLB News

Mets have deal with former Yanks RHP Severino (source) (MLB.com)

Ranking Yamamoto’s suitors, 1-11 (MLB.com)

Relievers, backup catcher on Astros’ wish list (MLB.com)

Ohtani signing to come during Winter Meetings? (MLB.com)

Could the Rockies trade this Gold Glover? (MLB.com)

Rule 5 Draft targets: one prospect from each team (MLB.com)

Cease trade talks intensifying, deal could happen soon (sources) (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Which of the 5 teams without a title is next? (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

